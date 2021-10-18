How to turn your dollars into meals for hungry kids this holiday season

(Good Things Utah) – USANA Kids Eat is launching their Holiday Food Bag program because they’re 100% dedicated to helping hungry kids in Utah get the meals they need. Director Michelle Benedict joined us today to talk about hunger in Utah.

The hunger situation with Utah kids during this pandemic this year was dire. COVID has given more concern to Utah’s food-insecure kids. Experts predicted Utah would worsen by 75% with food-insecure kids. Right now the state has 1 in 5 Utah children with insufficient or no food every day. Nearly 56,000 Salt Lake Valley children qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches—and 20–25% require weekend food aid. USANA Kids Eat is working to change that. And you can help too!

Join the Holiday Bag Program

The holiday season is a time of joy and giving, but it can also be a stressful time for children and families who rely on in-school meals as their main source of food. Here are a couple of ways you can help:

Volunteer to pack bags for a school

Sign up on their website

Come get the bags at their place

Pack food in your home from the list of items you will buy at the store

It’s truly heartwarming when kids get their food bags. They are so thrilled and grateful not just for the food but for the relief they also must feel. It’s tender to see the smiles and relief, knowing they will have food to eat. We can make a difference. That’s what USANA is all about – help.

How To Donate

Food costs money, of course. Each person, team, and company can make monetary donations for food for kids. 100% of the donations go to food for kids.

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. They established the USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food.

7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. For longer school breaks, like the one we are in now with coronavirus issues, we provide over 3000 larger bags of food to help kids have something to eat. Over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat. USANA Kids Eat provides backpacks to schools from Ogden to Herriman.

Learn more and donate at USANA Kids Eat now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.