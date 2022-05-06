(Good Things Utah) In St. George, spring is finally setting in. And we all know there’s no better way to spend the sunny spring weather than outside in our backyards. For residents in need of a backyard makeover this year, the best place to go in Southern Utah is The Great Backyard Place.

A family-owned establishment based out of Southeastern U.S., but now in St. George for over a year, The Great Backyard Place has something for everyone’s yard needs from patio furniture to hot tubs. They partner with only the most reputable brands, so you can choose from the highest quality, best-looking, and longest-lasting pieces of furniture in Utah.

“Very interesting company,” says Matt Miller, their General Manager. “… its family-owned… a different shopping experience than what you’ll see at most places — and our people make us who we are.”

Their in-house designer is also available to guide you through their massive showroom and discover what looks best for your yard. Years of design experience and familiarity with the brands they have can make the whole process much easier. Even better, their designers can come to your home to help plan the look and take measurements ahead of time.

“A lot of people have beautiful views, so they have huge windows that extend from inside to outside. They love to have it flow and I love to help them create that,” remarks Tammy Shaw, a Design Consultant at The Great Backyard Place.

Browse the selection online at GreatBackyard.com or visit their showroom at 959 West Red Cliffs Drive in St. George.

**This segment contains sponsored content