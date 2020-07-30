How to tell which hand sanitizers safe

The Food and Drug Administration is again warning about hand sanitizers that can be dangerous or even deadly. Cedro Toro from the Utah Manufacturers Association joined Surae Chinn on Good Things Utah to walk us through exactly what the dangers are and which sanitizers are safe to use.

The FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination. Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested. So how can you tell which hand sanitizer is safe and which is toxic?

Start by looking at the label to determine where the hand sanitizer was made. If it was made in the United States, you are usually safe to use it. Either way, experts advise consumers to check the FDA’s regularly updated list for dangerous hand sanitizers before buying an unknown brand. The Utah Manufacturers Association has hand sanitizer products that are a 70% Isopropyl formula that kills 99% of germs and meets all FDA requirements.

