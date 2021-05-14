How to teach your kid to swim without formal swimming lessons

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Want to prepare your child for the beach or pool? If you’re tempted to sign your little one up for swimming lessons this summer, it’s probably a good idea. But wouldn’t you rather experience these moments with your child, together as one? Learning to swim is a life skill and getting into it early will help your child gain confidence and help them understand that water isn’t scary.

Mastering the waters can be done with the right support and guidance. The Float2Stroke Swim School has a method that works. The series promotes safety, positive reinforcement & skill progression in an easy-to-follow series of 14 videos. You can teach your child in your own privacy, build a healthy relationship with them & have fun, all at the same time.

These videos are a lifetime investment and can be used over and over, repeated as much as needed, all with the click of a button.

By getting these videos you can help develop your child’s swimming skills without the need for formal swimming lessons. Even better, you can use these moments to further bond with your child in a space that promotes trust and eventually fun!

To learn more, visit Float2Stroke Swim School.

This story contains sponsored content.