(Good Things Utah) Starting any new career can be a nerve-wracking endeavor. The stresses of filling a new role to the best of our abilities will ultimately make or break our futures — making it far easier to do for those with an education.

For students attending Dixie Technical College in Southern Utah, getting the training and experience necessary to succeed can be done in just a year or less. This is accomplished with focused curriculums and hands-on instruction, all designed to accelerate education with essential skills and affordable tuition.

There’s an impressive collection of programs there for students at Dixie Tech including accredited programs in computers, construction, healthcare, industrial, transportation, and the service industry.

“You look around, it’s an incredible space,” remarks Jordan Rushton, newly-named President at Dixie Tech. “We’re training students to go to work in awesome careers that are going to help them provide for themselves, their families, and [really] build our society and economy here in really important ways…”

The programs at Dixie Tech were made with students’ futures in mind, as the school works closely with employers for some of the world’s most in-demand careers to train students. By the end, they’ll be equipped with the knowledge and skills to increase their value in the labor market.

