How to take part in Park City’s Annual Shot-Ski Event

While Park City Sunrise Rotary Club has decided to postpone its communal shot ski event until spring 2021, the community can still raise a glass from their own kitchens and support the organization’s extensive grant programs. High West Distillery returns as this year’s presenting sponsor by offering exclusive at-home shot ski packages to make High West Lemonade from lemons on Saturday, Oct. 24.

“While we won’t be taking our shots on Main Street this fall, we are so excited to give participants the opportunity to bring a piece of our annual celebration into their homes,” said Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson. “We are incredibly grateful for the community’s ongoing support of the shot ski event and our grant programs, and we look forward to returning to Main Street this spring to properly toast our shared success.”

Given the abundance of lemons in 2020, this year’s 5th Annual Shot Ski Event’s fitting theme is “When life gives you lemons, take your best shot.”

Park City Rotary Club and High West Distillery have partnered to offer two packages for participants to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Packages include:

General Admission Shot Ski Kit: $25

2 custom 2020 shot glasses

High West Lemonade Mixer* (for after-party drinks, at home!)

2 shot mounts to be placed on your ski

Add High West whiskey

VIP Shotski Kit: $200

3 custom 2020 shot glasses

High West Lemonade Mixer* (for after-party drinks, at home!)

Logoed 2020 limited edition wrapped shot ski, with 3 shot glass mounts

High West beanie

Add High West whiskey

The virtual shot date is Saturday, Oct. 24, when participants are encouraged to take a photo or video using their shotski at-home kits. Participants can post their photo or video on Instagram and Facebook (one entry each), and tag @PCSunriseRotary and @Drinkhighwest, using the hashtag #PChomeshotski in the caption. The winning post will win an exclusive High West prize basket which includes:

Dinner for two at The Nelson Cottage by High West ($100 value)

2020 limited edition wrapped shot ski

High West burlap bag

High West flask

High West hat

Two sipping glasses

Virtual packages are available for purchase at Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and can be picked up at the High West Nelson Cottage porch in Park City or The Refectory amphitheater at High West Distillery in Wanship. All proceeds will benefit the Park City Sunrise Rotary Club’s Grant Program for over 20 community groups. Future event updates are available at parkcityshotski.com.

For more information about the annual shot ski event or virtual shot ski packages, contact Christa Graff, of Graff Public Relations, at 435-640-7921 or email her at christa@graffpr.com.

