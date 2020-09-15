How to support kids’ mental health during the COVID-19 by staying active

Can you and your children get a physical and emotional boost from being outdoors or simply just staying active while still practicing good social distancing?

Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean your kids have to stay inside and remain dormant all winter. It does make things a bit more difficult with COVID-19, but your kids can still enjoy the outdoors. Simply make sure they are dressed warmly, in layers, with a hat, scarf, mittens, or gloves — and of course, have on boots if it’s snowy. If you don’t want to spend all your time freezing outside and playing with the snow, there are still plenty of options to keep your kids entertained and active in the household.

You can clear some space in your home for active play, so your children can enjoy moving around without risk of hurting themselves or breaking something. If you are homeschooling consider breaks in the day where your children can get up and move around to recharge. Maybe you even add recess to your child’s home curriculum. Have you ever thought of making yourself part of there recess time? This is a time where our kids should get to see how much fun their parents can be.

Remember, just because COVID-19 isn’t making your kid sick, it is still having an effect. COVID-19 is sparing most kids’ bodies, it’s not being so kind to their minds. Stress, anxiety, depression have all been increasing in kids during COVID-19. Nobody is immune to the stress that comes with a pandemic and related quarantining. That’s why you should make sure you are helping your kid get exercise each day as it is one of the most helpful things in treating mental health issues.

The goal for parents should be to help their kids get through the pandemic in any way they can so when they look back at this moment in time, it can be a positive memory rather than a painful one.

This story contains sponsored content.