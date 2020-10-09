How to select a primary care physician

OptumCare Network of Utah is part of the health services and innovation company Optum. They are a group of doctors, advanced care providers, specialists, and hospitals that work together to provide Medicare-eligible patients with personalized and collaborative medical care through healthcare offerings like the Optum Primary Care in Sandy.

This week (first full week of October) is National Primary Care Physicians Week. Primary care is the backbone of the healthcare system and it puts an emphasis on the physician-patient relationship. It serves as a reminder to check in with your primary care physician in regard to pending checkups or vaccinations. This week is also a good time to make sure you’ve selected a physician that’s right for you and covered by your healthcare plan. This is especially important this time of year for Medicare-eligible adults as Medicare’s Annual Election Period is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 for adults 65-plus.

Studies show that when people’s access to primary care doctors improves, their risk of dying of cancer, heart disease, and stroke declines.

Your primary care physician is more than just a doctor as they learn more about you including your medical history, personality response to medications, lifestyle, and treatment preferences. Plus, your primary care physician can manage most of your chronic medical conditions as well as refer you to a specialist when necessary. What are some key things to keep in mind when selecting a primary care doctor?

Ask around – A recommendation from someone you trust is a great start; however, don’t stop there as just because someone else loves their doctor doesn’t mean they are right for you.

Map it out – Location is everything. You want a doctor who is conveniently located as if they are nearby you are more likely to keep appointments, especially for preventative care.

Check coverage – Make sure your insurance plan covers them so you aren’t stuck with unnecessary expenses.

Keep your needs in mind – Every person has unique health care needs, and those needs change as you age. Ask the doctor about their specialties or areas of interest.

Let’s say you do all of that but still have questions?

Do a quality check – Just as you would check on hiring someone to do work on your house, the same can be said for medical professions. Medicare.gov has an online Physician Compare Tool

Call their Office – Call the doctor’s office and get a feel for the staff from how they treat you, answer your questions, or work to get you an appointment

To get a better feel about office practices and a sense of how the doctor’s office is run, you could ask logistical questions such as:

Are they accepting new patients?

What are the office hours for appointments?

How does the office handle prescription refills?

How do they let you know about test results?

How insurance is billed and confirm what plans they accept? It’s wise to check both with the doctor’s office and your plan.

At Optum Primary Care, someone is available to answer such questions and help make appointments. They offer three types of primary care at our Sandy office including adult medicine, internal medicine, and care for people with original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

The office is made up of doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and medical assistants to help care for the needs of all their patients. Above all, they strive to have a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere at the Primary Care office that best serves their patients and community. Plus, it’s connected to the Optum Community Center that has a mix of wellness activities for adults 55-plus.

Call 1-801-515-7634 for more information or visit OptumCare Network of Utah now.

This story contains sponsored content.