SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Therm from Dominion Energy joined us in the studio this morning to talk about how homeowners can save on energy efficiency with the ThermWise program. They offer rebates to help offset the costs of upgrades to your home.

Get started by receiving a custom analysis of your home or business to see the many ways you can save money. To learn more, go online to ThermWise.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content