(Good Things Utah) It’s no secret that true beauty comes from within. But when we look our best, that beauty can shine even more.

For nearly two decades, Utah Facial Plastics has led the industry as a one-stop shop for top-rated surgical and non-surgical services, as well as hair restoration. With an experienced team of nurse injectors and master aestheticians, each client can rest assured knowing they’re in good hands.

Using cutting-edge medical tech, the menu of treatments available to clients at UFP Aesthetics is impressive enough to allow a custom approach to each client’s needs.

Anyone interested in services is encouraged to attend their first on-location event since COVID — UFP’s 16th Annual Anniversary Event on November 10th. Can’t make it? Don’t worry, the deals run through November 12th both in-store and online.

Even better, be sure to mark your calendars because Botox Cosmetic Day will be coming up on November 16th.

To learn more about the event and RSVP, go online to UtahFacialPlastics.com/Annual-Anniversary-Event.

UFP and UFP Aesthetics 16th Annual Anniversary November 10th | 5 PM to 8 PM Treat yourself to the 16th Annual Anniversary Event by UFP & UFP Aesthetics! This amazing one-day event is offering some of the best deals of the entire season. Even more, LUX Catering will be providing food and drinks, mini consults, demos, and thousands of dollars in giveaways! Arrive dressed to impress! You’ll have a chance to brush elbows with beauty experts and get their brightest tips for looking your youngest. 723 East 12200 South, Suite 200, Draper, UT 84020

