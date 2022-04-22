(Good Things Utah) Nestled in downtown Orem, a chic studio and décor showroom called Gatehouse No. 1 has provided amazing home design options for residents in Utah County and beyond since opening in 1979. A helpful team of talented stylists, along with high-quality and classic styles for any living space, have made this a go-to destination for anyone looking to design the home of their dreams.

When it comes to bedroom and master bedroom design, there are plenty of options to choose from, depending on the theme you’re going for. Whether you’re looking for a style that’s minimalist, contemporary, or traditional — there is something for everyone, and every room, at Gatehouse. Where’s the best place to start with all these options?

According to Stephanie Holdaway with Gatehouse: “Start with some of your big statement pieces, like your bed. That’s going to be the anchor of your room and the biggest focal point.”

In addition, choosing a bed with neutral color base and headboard can open your bedroom up to a much wider variety of design possibilities. “If you go with something neutral back here, you’re almost always going to find something that works,” says Stephanie.

Depending on your mood or season, changing up the style of a room can be a great way to freshen it up overall. For more great design inspiration from their experienced stylists at Gatehouse No. 1, follow them on social media: @gatehouseno1.

To shop a wide variety of styles, visit Gatehouse No. 1 at 672 State Street in Orem or browse online at GatehouseStyle.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content