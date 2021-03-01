How to protect your lungs from nasty air quality in your home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Did you know that Utah leads the nation in poor air quality? Your home actually traps bad air and creates a worse environment than outside and since the pandemic, we are spending more time than ever before at home. Thankfully, there are solutions to this problem.

If you notice excessive amounts of dirt or dust in your home, pollen, foul odors, or dry air, it may be time to schedule a duct cleaning. Family Home Service teams will assess the current condition of your ductwork and then use specialized industry-approved tools to draw out the debris to ensure the circulated air in your home is coming out clean and fresh.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, leaky air ducts can reduce your Salt Lake City home’s heating and cooling efficiency by more than 20 percent. Cleaning and sealing your ductwork is always a smart investment.

If you struggle with allergies, notice dust on your furniture, or seem to get sick all time, your indoor air quality may be the culprit! Contact Friendly Home Services in Salt Lake City, UT for expert vent cleaning, duct cleaning, and duct sealing. Call 801-923-6355 or request service online today to schedule your appointment.

Right now, they are offering a $33 tune-up, free indoor air quality consultations, and rebate programs.

Visit Family Friendly Services now for more information.

This story contains sponsored content.