How to prevent children from missing school due to dental pain

Did you know that children with poor oral health were nearly 3 times more likely to miss school due to dental pain?

It is estimated that as many as 17 million children suffer from untreated tooth decay, making it the single most common chronic childhood disease in the United States, and tooth pain and other oral health problems account for about 51 million hours of missed school every year.

It is important to have your children see a dentist on a regular basis because tooth decay often leads to cavities and gum disease. When left untreated, these conditions cause pain that makes it difficult for children to focus and learn. Visiting the dentist every six months can help prevent tooth decay from turning into cavities or worse tooth loss. Tooth loss in children can lead to poor self-esteem and problems learning to speak and form words properly.

Kid’s typically don’t like the dentist, but keeping their teeth clean is essential to their health. Roseman College provides a positive dental experience for reluctant children and makes them life-long dental patients without the fear of going to a dentist. Roseman’s College of Dental Medicine offering dental screenings and cleanings to children grades K-12!

By offering kids free dental exams, they hope to raise awareness to the media and to the community of the unmet oral health needs of children in the local population. Roseman focuses on the importance of oral health in hopes that children create habits of good oral hygiene now, preventing serious mouth issues later in life.

Keep your kids in school with a FREE back-to-school screening and cleaning. Those in attendance participated in an oral health education carnival and also received a voucher to return to The Dental Clinic at Roseman University for a free comprehensive exam, free x-rays, and up to $50 in additional care.

The Roseman Dental Utah location will be holding its sixth annual Back to School Brush-Up™ event

