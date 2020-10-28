How to prevent and treat dry winter skin

Believe it or not, fall and winter can have a major damaging effect on your skin’s elasticity and health. The combination of Utah’s dry, windy, and cold weather combined with humidity-depleting heaters indoors works to drain your skin of vital moisture during winter months. A lack of hydration can cause your skin to produce more wrinkles and dry out much faster. Cori Davis from Salt lake Magazine joined Reagan on Good Things Utah to share some fundamental tips for maintaining healthy skin during the fall and winter months.

Smoothing away wrinkles and fine lines in the face from the stresses of winter can be easily done with a simple treatment using BOTOX and Dysport. A favorite of medical spa patients all over the world, BOTOX has become synonymous with smoother skin. Whether you’re a long-time fan or are trying injectables for the first time, you can explore the possibilities of BOTOX easily. If you don’t want to try BOTOX or maybe you already have, there are still plenty of other options to explore.

If you don’t want to let your frown lines between your eyebrows define you, Dysport is a natural-looking, fast-acting, and long-lasting prescription injection proven to help smooth moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows—without changing the look or movement of the rest of your face. Another injectable being used more and more is called Sculptra Aesthetic, which is relatively new to the industry.

Sculptra Aesthetic is a new type of facial injectable made from poly-L-lactic acid, which helps to replace lost collagen. This helps correct shallow to deep facial wrinkles and folds that appear with aging. This filler is most often used to treat lines around the mouth, nose, and chin. A full treatment of Sculptra Aesthetic (an average of three injection sessions over a few months) can last up to two years – giving you even more time to see just how sensational subtle can be.

Last but not least is Micropenning, which uses a series of tiny needles that vibrate over the skin to cause micro channels in the skin and stimulate collagen production, and improves skin texture. This treatment makes your skin look brighter, clearer, firmer, and more balanced. Micro-Penning is designed to stimulate a change in the skin, enhancing all other skincare treatments received and allow the skincare products clients use to be more effective.

If any of these treatments interest you, SkinSpirit – the ultimate med spa destination for the skin and face, is offering 15% off any treatment for Good Things Utah viewers.

Whatever your goals, SkinSpirit in Sugarhouse provides the tools and guidance you need to confidently take the brave step toward achieving them. Their only objective is that you leave feeling like it was worth it – every time – and they deliver on that promise every time.

This story contains sponsored content.