(Good Things Utah) Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Nightingale College is a pioneer and national leader in distance education. The College dedicates its efforts to solving the nursing shortage by creating greater access and opportunity for those who feel the calling to serve their communities as qualified and compassionate nurses.

Data shows that Nightingale College has reached over 3,000 learners across 42 states this year alone.

WHY NIGHTINGALE COLLEGE IS DIFFERENT

Fully online nursing college in which all classroom instruction takes place on the web, letting them reach more rural and underserved communities. It also creates opportunities and access for those who may not have the chance to attend nursing school in a traditional setting.

Technology gives nursing students an edge in their education with resources like ARVR, Learner Kits, and eBooks.

Supervised On-Ground Field Experience (SOFE) Areas where learners meet at SOFE partner facilities only for the practical application of theories and skills previously acquired through online didactic learning. Also includes real-life patient encounters and situations.

PROGRAMS

Nightingale College offers a wide range of programs all along the nursing journey. It provides unmatched nursing education through its fully accredited distance programs, including pre and post-licensure diplomas and degrees:

Practical Nurse (PN) Diploma

LPN to ASN

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Nursing Program (RN-to-BSN)

Master of Science in Nursing for Educators (MSN ED)

Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN FNP)

To learn more and explore programs, go online to nightingale.edu.

Follow along on Instagram at @Nightingale_College or on Facebook at @NightingaleCollegeNursing.

**This segment contains sponsored content