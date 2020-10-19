How to plan for medical and financial needs in retirement

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Paul Olson is a Licensed Insurance Agent and Asset Protector with Legacy Insurance and Financial Services. He joined Good Things Utah to talk about covering 4 essential areas in retirement: Medicare, Long Term Care, Pensions & Financial Protection, Final Expenses.

Legacy Insurance and Financial Services are a master brokerage who educate, serve, and protect those approaching and enjoying retirement. They do this by supporting financial professionals with the heart of a servant, partnering with 300+ financial and insurance institutions, and providing best-in-class education.

They have spent time with thousands of mature adults and have poured over financial statements, had valuable conversations, and advocated for customers with their financial institutions. Their financial advisors, insurance agents & fiduciaries have assisted many in weathering what they call The Perfect Storm in retirement with their “Protect First” outlook.

Professionals like Paul can help people with other services such as:

Social Security planning

Protecting savings from loss

Retirement income planning

Developing estate and asset protection

Idaho & Utah Medicare Supplement Plan selection

Crafting a legacy plan for wealth or business transfer

Advance planning to mitigate the costs of chronic care or protect special needs family members

To get in touch with Paul Olson or seek help from Legacy Insurance and Financial Services call 1-801-628-1861 or email them at PaulO@LegacyIFS.com to start your own valuable conversation.

Visit Legacy Insurance & Financial Services for more information.

