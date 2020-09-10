How to plan ahead for your fall garden

What should you be doing to get your garden ready for fall?

Everyone wants to impress the neighborhood with a bright and colorful spread of flowers. Planting perennials in the fall is an easy way to enjoy a bigger, more beautiful garden the following year. Make sure you plan appropriately or you’ll miss the chance to have a stunning garden come springtime.

While most gardeners are more accustomed to planting in spring, fall is also an ideal time to get perennials established in your garden.To get the best bang out of your investment in the garden, make sure you plant perennials and spring-flowering bulbs together and you’ll get a double dose of color next spring. Up come spring bulbs, such as daffodils and crocus, followed by perennials, such as dianthus and garden phlox.

Spring flowering bulbs offer a reliable colorful display just when you need it most and they require very little effort to maintain after they are in the ground. Spring-blooming bulbs can be planted anytime in the autumn, up until the ground freezes. They do need several weeks of cold temperatures to grow properly so Utah is the perfect place to get them going!

Of course, to get all your fall gardening done you’re going to need the right tools! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned gardener, Millcreek Gardens has all the must-have garden tools that will make garden chores easier, safer, and more comfortable.

Millcreek Gardens is your year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom. We carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

This story contains sponsored content.