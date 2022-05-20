(Good Things Utah) In the state of Utah, our weather is warming up fast, which means it’s about time we get ready to hit the water this summer. From pool parties to beach vacations, there will be plenty of opportunities to sport stylish swimwear. But if you’re buying for an entire family, choices get a little more complicated.

Offering an adorable and unique selection of swimwear, Kortni Jeane makes shopping for the family easier than ever. Endless combinations of designs, patterns, and colors open up a world of possibilities. Each customer can simply create a personalized swim outfit by mixing and matching the wide variety of styles available from Kortni Jeane — tops and bottoms.

Want to find matching suits for each family member? No problem… Kortni Jeane features matching swimsuit styles from infant to adult sizes. The high-quality materials and seamless fit make these suits the perfect choice for a wet summer with the whole family.

“…we release new prints every four weeks,” says creator and designer Kortni. “We’re constantly offering new so that it’s unique to you. You don’t feel like you match everyone at the pool.”

On May 21st in Provo, fans of the Kortni Jeane brand can take advantage of their ‘Local Warehouse Sale’ at 1020 South 250 East. The sale, happening only two times a year, will feature thousands of swimsuits at their lowest prices ever.

To browse their entire selection of adorable swimwear, go to kortnijeane.com.

Follow along on social media: @kortnijeane.

**This segment contains sponsored content