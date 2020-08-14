How to make your style pop behind the mask

Face masks have become a large part of our lives these days as a way of keeping good health as well as providing us some much-needed security in scary times. The current situation with coronavirus carries plenty of emotional weight. To try to cheer you up we invited Maddy Page, the Official News4Utah Stylist. We wanted to take a break with some fun and fashionable ways to style your look around that pesky, but absolutely necessary face mask.

Make sure to watch the entire video to get tips on hairstyles, clothing, and even some secret or two about doing your eyebrows.

To get in contact with Maddy find her on Facebook or Instagram or call 435-574-9776.

This story contains sponsored content.