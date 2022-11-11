SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As we’re quickly approaching the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed. There’s a lot to do before the big day, but that’s why we’ve got friends like Kneaders to lend a helping hand. There’re so many chances to feast from Kneaders this season.

For starters, customers with pre-orders of 2 or more pies will receive a dozen FREE rolls until November 12th. If you’ve never had a Kneaders pie before, now’s the time to find out what you’ve been missing. To place your Pie and Rolls pre-order, visit them online or on the Kneaders app.

Also on November 12th, for just $10 you can join their Pie Tasting Class held in stores. Sample all they have to offer, with each of their 8 pies served during class.

To learn more and plan ahead this Thanksgiving, visit their website at Kneaders.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.

Giving us some inside knowledge for our own Thanksgiving creations, Kneaders joined us on Good Things Utah to share the secret recipe for their “To Die For” Stuffing.

“To Die For” Stuffing from Kneaders

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup butter (1 stick)

1 cup chopped onion

2 cups chopped celery

2 14 oz cans chicken broth OR 3 cups turkey drippings

2 pkgs Kneaders’ Asiago Cheese croutons

Optional:

1 lb ground sausage, cooked and drained

1 cup roasted chestnuts, chopped

Giblets cooked, chopped

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled and chopped

3/4 cup dried cranberries

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add onion and celery and cook until onions are translucent and mixture is browned. Add broth and croutons to onion mixture, adding 1/4-1/2 cup more liquid if needed. Mix in desired optional ingredients. Pour stuffing mixture into a greased 9×11 baking pan and cover with tin foil. Bake in preheated oven for 25-35 minutes until liquid is absorbed into the bread cubes.

**This segment contains sponsored content