How to make popsicles with essential oils

Today, Krista Numbers joined Good Things Utah to talk about integrating essential oils into a TrimShake popsicle that is sure to cool you down this summer.

dōTERRA is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market and they’re based here in Salt Lake City.

The TrimShake is part of the Slim and Sassy line. It is doTerra’s version of a protein shake and it’s absolutely delicious. It includes a patented weight-loss ingredient called EssentraTrim® which research has shown to help manage cortisol—a stress hormone associated with fat storage in the abdomen, hips, and thighs. The shake is used as a convenient healthy meal alternative. Since it’s summer and quite hot, Krista turned the TrimShake into the base for a popsicle with the help of some essential oil additions. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

1 14-ounce canned coconut milk or the equivalent in oat milk.

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons baking cocoa

3 scoops Slim and Sassy TrimShake chocolate

Instructions:

In a large bowl combine all ingredients Beat until smooth Pour in popsicle molds and insert popsicle sticks in middle. Place in the freezer overnight

You can add a little splash of essential oils if you want to mix things up and a bit more flavor. You can try adding the Wild Orange Essential Oil as Krista demonstrated to give the shake or popsicle a little pop of citrus. The oil has amazing benefits when used in aromatherapy as well as in cooking. Wild Orange Essential Oil, when digested, supports healthy immune function. With multiple health benefits from internal use and an uplifting, energizing aroma when used aromatically, Wild Orange oil has become one of doTERRA’s top-selling essential oils.

TrimShake is a convenient and delicious shake mix that provides essential nutrients. When one scoop is combined with one cup of non-fat milk, this shake contains about 120 calories per serving. Simply take it on the go and mix with cold water or milk.

To learn more about the variety of recipes using the TrimShake formula visit dōTERRA now!

