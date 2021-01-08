How to make open shelving pop in any room

In 2020, we spent more time than ever locked in our homes. It’s about time we have a fresh start with the new year; a chance to make small changes throughout our homes that will make a big difference in how we live in – and love, our homes.

Now that the holiday decor is down, things may feel a little bare and some spaces are more glaring and ready to refresh and create beautiful spaces throughout. At Gatehouse No.1, their goal and long time mantra is, “LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE” by creating spaces that are beautiful, comfortable, and reflect your personal style.

Starting with updating and organizing shelves from home offices, great rooms, and kitchens, we all have a lot of shelves to fill and style, or we need some great shelves added to help us organize and create a space that allows personal items to be displayed in a clean, simple manner. Open kitchen shelves and island styling are a must for any home! Learning how to style the kitchen is one of the most asked questions as it can be an overwhelming task. To get you started, Gatehouse No.1 shares four ways to style your bookshelves, open kitchen shelves, and kitchen islands.

Start with a clean canvas: Clear the shelves

This one is simple! All you have to do is remove everything-keep only what is important, fits the purpose and room, is current, and makes you happy.

Fill shelves with books and art

Add art pieces to the background of taller shelves to help fill space up high where it is harder to reach or see smaller items.

Place books some vertical and some horizontal.

Shape & color

Have an overall look/style & color palette chosen

Mix in large scale items to give balance to all the books and other smaller items

Keep it simple- avoid overfilling shelves, it is good to have just one or two larger items like sculptural accents or a basket or boxes on a shelf. Plus life hack: Fill these containers with paperback books, more photos, and other smaller items that you do not want or need to display.

Show your personality

These areas are always great to showcase your collections/favorite things

Add personal photos in frames

