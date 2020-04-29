How to maintain your car when it’s not being driven

If you’re like the rest of us, it’s very likely your car is in your garage or driveway and hasn’t moved much for a few weeks, if at all. In order to keep your car running at its best, it’s important to keep up with routine maintenance and inspections. Scott Huntsman from Tunex shares some tips that will help you take care of your own car and maybe even save you some money in the long run.

It’s as easy as following your car maintenance schedule. You can help prevent major problems before they occur. Not only that but keeping a detailed record of your car’s maintenance history can help improve its resale value, too. The suggested maintenance checkpoints in your car manual are essential for the health and well-being of your car. However, some of these maintenance checkpoints can be done at home by yourself. The major repairs and maintenance items need to be taken into a shop for a professional to work on.

For a limited time, Tunex is offering $10-$15 off any maintenance related service! Get your car in good health before you take it back out on the road.

This story contains sponsored content.