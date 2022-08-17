(Good Things Utah) Students around the nation are preparing to head back to school this fall season. And as families shop for classroom essentials, the first few days are almost always top of mind to make a lasting impression. Starting a new school year off with new outfits can make a world of difference for students, boosting their overall confidence among peers.

When it comes to the latest and greatest in women’s fashion, Hope Ave always offers the perfect looks to match today’s hottest trends. Each outfit is made in-house by the experienced team of designers at Hope Ave — combining comfort with effortless style to create top-notch looks.

This fall, denim is coming back with a wide variety of styles and colors from Hope Ave. Pair them with bold shoes and adorable graphic tees to make jaws drop as fast as autumn leaves.

From school to family photos, Hope Ave has a look for any occasion. There are 10 locations to visit around Utah, each with a friendly team waiting to make our dream outfits a reality.

Follow along with them on Instagram at @Hope.Ave.

To browse the entire collection, go to HopeAveBoutique.com.

(SEE BELOW FOR OUTFITS)

Moab Romper $48 Romper

Working Buttons

Fits true to size

100% Cotton

Model Height 5’8″ and is wearing a size small (See on website)

Dreams of Flora Dress $60 Floral dress + ruched waist

Flutter sleeves and midi length

Fits true to size

Model is 5’8″ and wearing size small

100% Rayon (See on website)

Sugarhouse Trouser $44 Soft flowy trouser pants

Fits true to size

100% polyester

Model is 5’7″ and wearing a Small (See on website)

Carpenter Dad Jean $88 Cargo wide leg pant

Structured fit

Fits true to size

Model is 5’6″ and wearing size 26

100% Cotton (See on website)

Sophia Jean $88 Fits True to Size

93% cotton, 5% polyester, 2% spandex

Model Height 5’8″ and is wearing a size 25 (See on website)

Anastasia Soul Boot $64 Side zipper for closure

Rubber Sole

Fits true to size

If between sizes size up a half size (See on website)

**This segment contains sponsored content