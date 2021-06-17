How to land a customized adventure of Zion or Bryce Canyon National Park

Red Mountain Resort has everything you need to relax, renew and rediscover your passion for adventure. As one of the most ideally located resorts in St. George, Utah, Red Mountain Resort allows for customized adventures to Zion or Bryce Canyon National Parks, while Snow Canyon State Park is only about a quarter of a mile down the road. Be as active or relaxed, social or private, as you wish at this top choice in Utah resorts.

All vacations include accommodations, daily guided hikes, bike rentals, three healthy meals daily, fitness classes, healthy living classes and events, personal discovery activities, and WiFi. With stellar hiking, biking, and yoga – as well as wild-horse sightings and star-gazing – there is expert support as well as spa and wellness programs to help you get on track, in this ruggedly beautiful landscape in Utah.

Red Mountain Resort also has fitness classes. Whether your goal is weight loss, improved athletic performance, stress relief, increased energy, or simply trying something new, Red Mountain offers an extensive range of enjoyable, highly effective fitness classes and workshops for all ages and abilities. Their fitness professionals can also create a customized fitness resort program that assesses and addresses your specific needs.

Also, make sure you check out and experience one of the Best Spas in Utah. Set deep in this tranquil landscape of southern Utah is a sanctuary we call Sagestone Spa & Salon. You’ll find a unique mélange of treatments, with a full spectrum of sensory pleasures, as stimulating and healing as the surrounding red rock cliffs and canyons.

Many of the treatments you’ll experience at Sagestone can only be experienced at Red Mountain. Inspired by ancient health and beauty rituals practiced throughout the world, they custom-blend indigenous desert botanicals, local honey, and mineral-rich muds, clays and salts to create tangible, restorative effects.

Find out more by visiting Red Mountain Resort now.

This story contains sponsored content.