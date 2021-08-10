How to keep your trees healthy in Utah’s dry climate

(GTU) – One of the joys of living in this country is being surrounded by big, wonderful trees. Here in the dry state of Utah – where we have less of them, we tend to value our trees even more. Not only do they add shade and a nice landscape, but they can also increase the value of your property.

It’s only natural that you want to protect your investment and nurture trees so they can be appreciated for generations to come. The question is, how does someone who knows very little about trees accomplish this?

Will Pruitt is what’s called a Consulting Arborist. You probably haven’t heard of these specialized tree consultants before, so what do they do?

Consulting Arborists are the authoritative experts on trees and bring an objective, comprehensive viewpoint to their clients—ensuring the safety, health, and preservation of trees.

Will specializes in the long-term health of your trees. Through trusted diagnostic techniques, Qualified Tree Risk Assessments, and up-to-date woody plant healthcare practices you can trust that you are receiving correct information from an unbiased qualified source. During a usual Treemendus consultation, they create the best management plan for your plants based on your tree’s needs, your abilities, and the services on offer.

TreeMendus services a wide variety of clients, including property owners, municipalities, contractors, attorneys, insurance professionals, landscape architects, developers, engineers, other arborists, and more. William Pruitt is an ISA Certified Arborist, meaning he is trained and knowledgeable in all aspects of arboriculture.

Consulting Arborists offer services that result in detailed reports to homeowners and clients regarding tree protection, risk assessments, and value appraisals.

If you need help with any trees, call 801-403-4496 or go to TreeMendus Arbor Care Consulting Arborist Services.