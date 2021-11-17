How to keep your family safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

(Good Things Utah) – You’ve no doubt heard of carbon monoxide poisoning – and perhaps you have an idea of exactly what it is and where ot comes from. But, if you’re like the average American homeowner, however, you aren’t really sure what carbon monoxide even is, or why it’s dangerous.

Why Carbon Monoxide is so Dangerous

Carbon monoxide sends more than 50,000 Americans to the emergency room annually, making it the leading cause of injuries, even outpacing car accidents.

It’s gotten so serious that the CDC estimates approximately 400 people are killed from unintentional CO exposure in the U.S. every year. And the only way to know if CO is in your home is with a working carbon monoxide alarm.

Carbon monoxide is produced from burning combustible fossil fuels such as natural gas, propane, and gasoline. When these types of home appliances are installed and maintained properly, they are very safe, but when a vent is blocked, or the appliance is not operating as it should CO is generated and that creates a serious problem.

Sources could include furnaces/boilers, water heaters, fireplaces (gas and wood-burning), wood stoves, gas stoves/ovens, clothes dryers; and cars running in an attached garage.

It’s important to know which type of appliances you have. When there’s an attached garage the car should never be left running with the door open or closed – that causes CO to enter the home.

Know the of Signs and Symptoms of CO Poisoning

Symptoms of CO poisoning are very similar to the flu. CO is often called the “silent killer” because people will often ignore its early signs and when they stay in an environment where levels are rising it can be deadly.

Symptoms include severe headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and nausea, and can include confusion, irritability, impaired judgment, loss of coordination, and consciousness.

If occupants feel better when they leave the home and then when they’re in the fresh air –they start to feel better, that’s a sign; when everyone in the home is sick at the same time; if you don’t have a fever or body aches and you don’t have swollen lymph nodes.

The only way to know if there’s CO in the home is with a carbon monoxide alarm.

Emerging Alarm Technology

There’s a new alarm with technology that goes beyond just beeping to let you know when CO is present in your home. The Knox Safety CO alarm not only detects carbon monoxide, but alarms and alerts with voice messaging, icons, and a scrolling LCD display that provides information prior to it becoming a medical emergency.

It delivers critical information along with potentially life-saving response actions. And the Knox Safety alarm’s messaging can be set to communicate in either English or Spanish.

Built with the TRIO Warning System, the Knox Safety Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarm is the only alarm that speaks to you in English or Spanish to warn you of the current CO danger level in your home – and gives you clear instructions on what to do to next to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Don’t Compromise

If you’re confused and disoriented you are not going to know how to respond, you may even go take a nap because you don’t feel good – which could become devastating, that’s why the Knox Safety alarm’s features are so important!

Watch over your home and know you’re safe with this easy-to-install and easy-to-understand carbon monoxide alarm. The only alarm that informs directs, and alerts you in an emergency. Mount it anywhere with included hardware.

Find out more at Knox Safety or learn more about carbon monoxide poisoning by visiting the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.