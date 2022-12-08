SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Approximately 200,000 people were treated at hospitals, doctors’ offices, and emergency rooms for injuries related to winter sports in 2018, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This figure includes: 76,000 injuries from snow skiing. 53,000 injuries from snowboarding. Roughly 20% of snow sports injuries occur in the pediatric and adolescent population.

Types of winter sports:

Sledding

Ice skating

Ice hockey

Skiing

Snowboarding

Common injury safety tips:

Use protective equipment: helmet

Wear appropriate clothing: layers, gloves, boots

Do warm up exercises/stretches before physical activity

Fuel appropriately and stay hydrated

Take a break

Treating common youth sports injuries:

The bones, muscles, ligaments, and tendons in your child’s body are different from those of an adult, so when your child experiences common sports injuries, it’s important to get the right care from a doctor who specializes in sports medicine or pediatric orthopedics. Growth plate injuries commonly occur in snow sports injuries in the pediatric and adolescent population.

If your child gets hurt during a game and needs immediate attention, the Injury Clinic at the University Orthopaedic Center offers same-day, walk-in appointments in the afternoons and evenings. Their Injury Clinic provides convenient care and short wait times, unlike an emergency room visit.

Dr. Provance sees patients in the South Jordan Health Center, University Pediatric Clinic, and the Primary Children’s Hospital Riverton location. He strives to get patients into the clinic on a same-day or next-day availability.

The most common sports injuries that children and teens experience from sports and other physical activity include:

sprains and strains,

growth plate injuries,

bruises,

fractures,

dislocations, and

tendonitis

For more information about the Pediatrics Sports Medicine at University of Utah Health, click the link here or call them at 801-587-7109.

Other locations to schedule a visit are at South Jordan Health Center, University Orthopaedic Center and University Pediatric Clinic.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content