How to have a pregnancy check-up from the comfort of home

Having a doctor’s appointment from the comfort of your home is convenient at any time and especially right now when we have the added benefit of safety. Dr. Watts from St. Marks Hospital tells us how tele OB helps patients feel at ease with their check-ups. Patients can have about half of their pregnancy check-ups without having to make the trip to the hospital. This is especially nice right now when we have been told to stay home as much as possible. The patient simply rents a kit for $40 which includes everything they need for their screening.

If you decide instead that you’d like to come into the office, all the necessary precautions are in place to ensure your safety. They’re conducting screenings at the entrance to Women’s Pavilion as well as providing mask, following the guidelines for social distancing, and using stars on the floor to mark 6-feet apart rules.

Tele OB is now offered by all physicians and midwives in the St. Mark’s OBGYN group. If you’d like to schedule an appointment or learn more visit St. Mark’s OBGYN now.

This story contains sponsored content.