How to grow your own probiotics for better gut health

(Good Things Utah) – If you’re trying to cut down on sugar or looking for dairy-free alternatives to help with digestion in your diet, look no further.

Merrick Maxfield, a local Utah inventor, who was recently on the hit investment television show, Shark Tank joined us in the studio to show his health-food invention arriving in kitchens all across the country.

Merrick’s invention revolutionizes the way we consume probiotics in our food, allowing you to grow your own probiotic cultures overnight! Probiotics promote a healthy balance of gut bacteria and have been linked to a wide range of health benefits.

Fact: Probiotics are essential to digestion, immunity, and overall wellness – There are over 140 benefits from probiotics in general.

Experts now agree that probiotic-rich liquids are the best way to boost your gut’s beneficial bacteria. The only way to get truly fresh probiotics was to make them yourself but that could take hours of prep and days of fermenting. Now with the Probiotic Maker™, it only takes a minute of prep to grow your own cultures overnight and gain immediate benefits from the freshest probiotics in delicious yogurt, kefir, shakes, and more!

The Probiotic Maker™ makes probiotics for you! Making up to a gallon of probiotic-rich liquid at a time, the Probiotic Maker™ saves you money and reduces your plastic waste. It also gives you complete control. The Probiotic Maker takes just 1 minute to prep.

There aren’t any dirty dishes or complicated equipment. You can make a delicious and gut-friendly snack in three simple steps:

Add the Starter Pack with 11 types of probiotic cultures to your milk or non-dairy beverage. Slide on the Maker and plug it in overnight. From about 8 hours on up, you’ll have a probiotic-rich liquid that you can turn into a smoothie or enjoy as kefir. Culture longer for a little thicker yogurt!

Tip: Use full-fat milk: The probiotics consume the sugars/carbs to grow, leaving you with full-fat, low-carb paleo/keto diet treats, yogurt, kefir, snacks, protein shakes, smoothies. Make sure to try it!

With this easy-to-use product, your family will always have fresh, delicious probiotic foods and beverages on hand. No more piling up your shopping cart with overpriced, sugary yogurts and probiotic supplements that take weeks to work.

With the Probiotic Maker™, you can take control of your nutrition too. No more scary ingredients that you can’t pronounce – By using the Probiotic Maker you control the fat, sugar, flavors, milk type, tartness, thickness.

Probiotics are essential for gut health and they certainly live up to their name. Adding them to your diet is relatively easy and affordable too.

Whether you’re experiencing digestive issues or simply want to be proactive, include these beneficial microbes in your food and beverage choices. The best way to do it is with The Probiotic Maker™. You’ll restore your body’s balance in little time.

