SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — As we surround ourselves with friends and loved ones during the holidays, it’s important to stay a part of the conversation. Though, when some of us experience forms of hearing loss in our everyday life, these special moments can quickly turn into frustration.

Established in 2010 with a mission to help hearing-impaired individuals, My Hearing Centers has now grown to over 100 offices around the country. Made up of seasoned industry professionals, they’re trusted by patients for their combination of compassionate care and top-level sound technology.

While it’s a common misconception that hearing aids are only used by older generations, recent data shows a broader demographic in need of these devices, with younger users overall. Luckily with the power of cutting-edge technology, patients can improve their hearing without hassle.

According to Matt Dearing, Director of Education: “We’re finding that the average age of a new hearing aid wearer has gone down ten years over the last five years… So instead of it being an “older person” thing, it’s [actually] getting younger and younger… Especially with the technology we have today… it’s making it easier for the younger audience to adapt quicker.”

One of the newest devices designed to improve hearing is called Styletto X. This state-of-the-art sound solution is made with automatic situation detection, so the devices auto-adjust themselves based on your listening environment for crystal clear speech.

Dual processors also split processing between your own voice and surroundings to achieve the most natural sound possible. The AI Assistant built into Styletto X can help users customize their experience, while the device itself can hold several days’ worth of charge.

My Hearing Centers is seeking 100 people with problems hearing to evaluate the new Styletto X. Patients who are selected will get to test them out for 30 days risk-free. To see if you qualify, call them at 801-506-6335.

For more information and to schedule a hearing screening, go online to MyHearingCenters.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content