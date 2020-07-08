How to get your puppy to stop having accidents in the house

When you have a dog, you know that accidents happen. However, it can be very frustrating if your puppy or adult dog is constantly peeing in the house. Let’s say you’ve let your dog outside to go to the bathroom, but as soon as your dog comes back inside, it urinates again! What do you do to stop this behavior?

Here’s what not to do:

Rub their nose in it. Your pup will just think you’re gross and will hide from you in the future.

Hit. Your pup will believe peeing next to you is bad but hiding is good.

Don’t use treats. It feels good to pee so one calm “good boy” is all you need.

Here’s what you should do:

Supervise 100% of the time. 0 seconds without an adult watching. They’re where you can see them or they are in their kennel.

Interrupt the accident and then you’re their best friend again. Usually clapping your hands will do.

Have them drag a leash when out of the kennel until no accidents for 14 days in a row. The leash is less personal and more informative.

Ryan Gwilliam is a Certified Dog Trainer through the IACP – International Association of Canine Professionals. If you’d like to learn more about his training or get training help with your dog visit Train Walk Poop now!

This story contains sponsored content.