How to get your furnace ready for winter

For a lot of people, this is the first time they will be turning on their furnace in nearly six months or more. Generally, there are no issues when firing up your furnace, but getting it inspected by a licensed contractor can ensure that it is running safely and efficiently. A licensed contractor can determine whether your furnace is running safely or not.

A contractor is able to make sure that all of the various parts and safety features on your furnace are working in harmony. This may prevent any potential carbon monoxide problems. CO detectors are a great safety feature to have in your home, but they are there only as a second line of defense. Annual inspection with CO detectors makes sure that all of your bases are covered.

Through the same inspection, your contractor will be able to make recommendations on what could be replaced or fixed to make your current furnace more efficient or they might even recommend updating your furnace to ensure you are getting the maximum value for your energy dollars.

Dominion Energy has tips that you can do on your own to make your home more energy-efficient through the winter, as well as what your contractor should be looking for when conducting their inspection. Before winter hits hard in Utah, the most important thing you need to do for yourself and your family is to ensure that your furnace is operational, safe, and as energy-efficient as you can make it.

