How to get the best chocolate you’ve never tasted

(Good Things Utah) – Utah’s trendsetting chefs and beverage experts are back again this year to craft chocolate-based creations to benefit the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Fund – Hosted by Caputo’s. Katy Sine from Taste Utah joined Matt Caputo for the inside scoop.

For the last nine years, chocolate experts and lovers alike have rallied around the protection and promotion of heirloom varietals, those who help them grow, and the makers that lovingly morph them into craft chocolate bars. As Caputo’s 10th annual Chocolate Festival approaches, people are full of gratitude and excitement for the continued future of our most beloved cacao.

This December, Luisa Abram takes the spotlight at Caputo’s 10th Annual Chocolate Festival. From Caputo’s home in the Salty City, across the Americas to Brazil, and from the comfort and safety of your homes, they invite you to experience the collision of craft chocolate and culinary artistry virtually.

Chocolate by Luisa Abram:

The culinary lineup included creations by talented chefs from Manoli’s, Avenues Proper, and will be accompanied by an inspired cocktail mix from Undercurrent Bar.

All proceeds from the Chocolate Festival are donated to the Heirloom Cacao Preservation Initiative.

The Heirloom Cacao Preservation Fund (HCP) is a non-profit collaboration between the Fine Chocolate Industry Association and the United States Department of Agriculture to genetically identify strains of heirloom cacao that are extraordinary and unique in flavor and quality and preserve them in the face of an agricultural system that is quickly killing them off.

For more information on the HCP, visit hcpcacao.org now. To check out the Utah Chocolate Festival, go to Caputo’s.

For more information on local Utah restaurants, visit Taste Utah now.

