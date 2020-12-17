How to get that perfect bod back for the new year

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Symphony Medical Spa joined Good Things Utah today to talk about warm sculpting.

Symphony Medical Spa is an Aesthetic Medical Spa located in Tooele, UT. Carolyn Forbes, MD, has more than 20 years of experience in wrinkle reduction, body contouring, and anti-aging medicine, serving patients throughout beautiful Tooele County.

Warm sculpting is a non-invasive fat reduction treatment that addresses stubborn fat. Using a certain wavelength of laser, it removes fat over the course of 12-weeks. Unlike Cold Sculpting, it destroys the fat cells through warmth. It takes about 25-minutes and results in the loss of about 25% of the fat from a single area. It is, however, recommended that users get treated at least twice, typically resulting in approximately 41% of fat loss. It is anticipated that the full results are visible after 12 weeks of treatment. Being non-invasive, it also offers no downtime with limited to no pain.

Warm SculpSure is the world’s first FDA-cleared laser device for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen, flanks, back, inner thighs, outer thighs, and submental area.

Find out more about Symphony Medical Spa and the amazing treatments they offer.

This story contains sponsored content.