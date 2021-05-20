How to get rid of flaky, dry scalp

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It doesn’t matter the time of year, an itchy, dry scalp can be uncomfortable. The good news is there are plenty of dry-scalp treatments out there. Maddy Pace joined Good Things Utah to show us some tips and tricks to treating dry scalp and dry hair.

If you’re dealing with a textbook dry scalp, then switching to a gentle shampoo, adding a soothing scalp treatment, or using the right conditioner should be enough to get you to a healthier place.

Maddy Pace is doing a special this month. For a limited time get a $25 blowout and a free hair health consultation. Call 435-574-9776 or visit @maddydoesyourhair on Instagram.

This story contains sponsored content.