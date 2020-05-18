How to get qualified as a nurse in as little as 22 months

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has predicted that the employment of nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners will grow 31 percent by 2026. These healthcare workers coordinate patient care and might provide primary healthcare.

Eagle Gate College’s Master’s Entry Program in Nursing (MEPN) helps non-nursing students pursue their dream careers.

It’s a convenient choice for busy adults who would like to change professions and seek an advanced nursing degree. Their program is presented in a blended format, allowing you to complete traditional and distance education courses. They currently offer online MEPN courses to support students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a pre-licensure Registered Nursing program, their MEPN accepts applicants who have already completed the required undergraduate General Education in a non-nursing bachelor’s program. This means that you can enroll in the program even if you do not have a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.

In as little as 22 months, you can receive a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree.

If you pass the NCLEX-RN license exam, you will be prepared to assume advanced clinical roles in hospitals, community health clinics, and state, federal, and global institutions. You will also be qualified to take the Clinical Nurse Leader Exam after completing the required practice hours. In addition, you will be eligible for Public Health Nurse certification.

