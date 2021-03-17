How to get involved in the 1st annual Feed Utah food drive on Saturday

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Feed Utah food drive will bring together the power of Utah’s diverse religions, communities, and organizations in the fight against hunger—all while adhering to strict social distancing recommendations and safety protocols.

Multi-faith based congregations, organizations, and residents throughout Utah will collaborate with Utah Food Bank for the first annual statewide Feed Utah food drive, in partnership with Associated Food Stores, JustServe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the NAACP, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah Alliance and the Utah National Guard.

Residents across the state received reminder door hangers during the week of March 15th. Utah residents are encouraged to fill any bag or box with non-perishable food donations, then leave by their front door by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20th for pick-up. The most-needed food items include canned meats, peanut butter, boxed meals, chili, and canned fruits and vegetables. Please no glass items.

Sign up to volunteer at a food drop-off location across the state on the day of the food drive. If you’d rather make a financial donation, you can do that at UtahFoodBank.org/FeedUtah.

The 1st annual Feed Utah food drive will be held on Saturday, March 20th, 2021. Utah Food Bank can stretch each $1 donated into $8.03 worth of goods and services, so donations of money have the most impact, but donated food allows them to provide the variety their clients appreciate greatly.

