How to get healthy, dewy skin in Utah’s cold high-altitude climate

(Good Things Utah) – When skincare is customized to a climate, it truly gives outstanding results. Utah’s climate can be challenging. The extremely dry and cold thin air makes it incredibly difficult for your skin to keep hold of moisture.

Thankfully, Pour Moi has developed a skincare product called Climate-Smart®. These anti-aging products are formulated specifically to work for the climate you’re in.

This amazing skincare product won’t allow your skin to dry out this winter. The Climate-Smart® skincare products will leave your skin feeling clean, smooth, and bright. It works to lighten problematic dark spots, prevents new wrinkles from forming, and eliminates the chances of small itchy dry patches popping up all over the place. In climates that are more humid, you’d usually be happy washing your face with whatever soap was nearby, then slapping on a random moisturizer. But in Utah, if you want beautiful long-lasting soft skin, you need to try Pour Moi Climate-Smart®.

If clear skin is a component of your health, overall happiness, and confidence, try giving your skin what it needs to stay healthy in any climate. Over 80% of the signs of aging originates from the climate you live in. In Utah, it’s the high-altitude desert climate— but now you can do something about it!

Rarely do you think of skincare & inventions together, but this product is groundbreaking. A first-of-its-kind age-defying luxurious skincare system, scientifically customized and formulated to maximize anti-aging results in the local climates you live in and travel to.

Here’s how it works: (Step 1) The Hydrating Balancer followed by (Step 2) the Serum and then… (Step 3) YOU pick your Day Cream depending on today’s elevation. If you’re above 2,000 feet, select the Mountain Day Cream. If you travel to the lower altitude area, where elevation is below 2,000 feet, rotate to the Polar Day Cream. Voilà…youthful, healthy-looking skin is yours! You can’t control the weather but now you can control your skincare results.

Go to Pour Moi right now and get their Innovative 3-step Rotating System: Rocky Mountains Winter. USE CODE: SWB20 at checkout!

This story contains sponsored content.