How to get an early look at dōTERRA’s newest products

dōTERRA’s annual global convention will be a completely virtual experience this year. As much as they wanted to get together with the dōTERRA family to celebrate, because of the current global pandemic, and to ensure the safety of everyone, dōTERRA’s annual convention will be held online as a global connection. This virtual setting will ensure an engaging, educational experience for attendees worldwide.

The Global Connection will start with a special product announcement on September 9th and then continue September 10-12. Tickets are only $30 for access to the online content, or $65 for a ticket and a 2020 unique dōTERRA backpack, notebook and a pen, an exclusive essential oil blend, and more. dōTERRA went all out this year to make this an engaging and memorable experience for all users. With everything being done online, Wellness Advocates will have the ability to rewatch the content to continuing learning and refreshing their skills throughout the year.

You will get the chance to learn how to use dōTERRA products throughout all your spaces with practical tips and top-notch education. With information ranging from DIY and essential oil hacks, to the latest and greatest Science, there’s something for everyone to learn from this unique virtual experience.

To learn more about convention and to sign up, visit dōTERRA now.

This story contains sponsored content.