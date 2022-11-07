(Good Things Utah) Winter is coming up fast here in Utah, and our friends at Big O Tires want to help keep you and your family safe this year.

It’s important to know that winter tires are specially designed with softer compounds that grip the road better in colder road conditions.

Unlike most all-season tires, the rubber compound used in winter tires stays flexible even when temperatures fall, so you can enjoy enhanced traction and control.

Don’t forget to make sure your wiper fluid is topped off and your windshield wipers are ready to tackle the streaks and snow. The experts at Big O do more than just tires — come in for brakes, shocks, struts, oil changes, and more.

Big O Tires has provided legendary service to customers for nearly 60 years. With over 50 Utah locations, there’s sure to be a Big O near you!

To browse all locations and learn more, go online to BigOTires.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content