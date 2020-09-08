How to get a completely customized fountain drink

Nicole Tanner is the co-founder of Utah-based company, Swig. The company has seen rapid growth during the pandemic, selling customized fountain drinks that for some people are completely essential to their day-to-day in Utah.

Swig got its start in 2010 in Saint George, Utah. Along with her husband, Nicole started brainstorming one night about possible business ideas. He suggested a drive-by drink shop, something they both agreed could be successful. They opened their first location across the street from Dixie State University in April of 2010. Swig has since expanded into multiple states and has quickly become thousands of people’s go-to place for drinks and sweets!

Summer is one of their favorite seasons because they get to offer some of their favorite drinks. Try a classic Swig summer drink like the “Endless Summer,” featuring pomegranate, grapefruit, mountain dew, and lime. Or if you’re feeling like something really cold and refreshing, try the “Strawberry Breeze,” featuring frozen strawberries, strawberry puree, coconut cream, and coconut vanilla syrup. There really is something for everyone.

They have tons of locations all over the state and have expanded to neighboring states as well. Click here to find a Swig Location near you.

This story contains sponsored content.