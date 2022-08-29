(Good Things Utah) Our children’s safety should be put above all else. It’s especially important to prioritize this safety when they’re in the car with us.

Child passenger safety (CPS) week is Sept. 18-24, 2022. This week is dedicated to urging parents and caregivers to make sure they secure their child/children in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children under the age of 13 in the United States.

One of the most important things that caregivers can do is learn how to properly install a car seat. 60 percent of car seats are not used or are installed incorrectly. If correctly used, child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

Simple precautions can make a world of difference for our children, giving us peace of mind knowing that our children are safe and sound. “Always follow the labels on your car seat,” says Stacy Allen, Certified Car Seat Instructor.

Parents and caregivers can learn more at clickit.utah.gov to find an inspection station and get a free car seat inspection from certified technicians.

How to Find the Right Car Seat, Properly Install, & Check Fit

**This segment contains sponsored content