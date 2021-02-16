How to find the right breast surgeon: 3 things everyone should do first

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Do your research

Board Certified Surgeons are extensively trained and can prevent and handle emergencies that may arise during a procedure. Make sure they a board-certified plastic surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). ABPS board-certified doctors have at least six years of approved surgical training, including a plastic surgery residency. They must also pass comprehensive written and oral exams in plastic surgery.

All University of Utah Health plastic surgeons are board certified.

Ask for photos of their previous work

Many surgeons don’t share patient before and after results on their websites but will show you some photos when you make your consultation. You should always ask at your consultation to see before-and-after pictures of women who have had work done by the surgeon in question. Look for body types that are similar to yours, results that look natural, and scar placement when you are given the pictures in the office.

Pay attention to bedside manner

Always choose a surgeon that makes you feel comfortable. Whether you’re getting implants, a lift, or a reduction, your surgeon should listen to your desires and suggest procedures that are best for your health and your body.

Many types of breast plastic surgery procedures are offered at U of U Health including breast implants – saline & silicone, breast lift, breast reconstruction, breast reduction – for women and men, transgender services.

Visit University of Utah Health now for more information or call (801) 581-7719 to schedule your free consultation.

