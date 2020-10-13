How to explore Antelope Island by bike

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Antelope E-Bikes owned by a fabulous husband and wife team lets you explore beautiful Antelope island by electronic bike. Open year-round, with options through the day and late afternoon, this is a perfect outdoor activity to appreciate our state while social distancing.

As Northern Utah’s premier electric bike rental and touring company on antelope island in Syracuse, Utah they provide a unique opportunity to witness amazing sunsets and tons of thriving wildlife. When you join a tour or just rent for yourself you’ll get the chance to see American bison, pronghorn antelope, snakes, lizards, coyotes, and even a few exotic birds.

Don’t wait to seize this incredible experience. It was even ranked in the top 10 best outdoor activities in Utah on Trip Advisor!

Book your tour or rental today and get pedaling.

To learn more visit Antelope E Bikes now.

Shop, play, dine and grow ‘In Utah’ by learning more at In Utah and Facebook, Instagram, Twitter: @allinutah

This story contains sponsored content.