How to experience dining unlike anything else at Blue Sky in Wanship

(Good Things Utah) – Katy Sine traveled up Parleys Canyon and passed Park City, where she arrived at the Lodge at Blue Sky.

Helmed by James Beard Award-Winning Executive Chef, Galen Zamarra, dining at Blue Sky is inspired by—and revolves around—the incredible ingredients found throughout the lush mountain landscape. Utah locals and Lodge guests are invited to reconnect with loved ones over a mountaintop picnic, late-night snacks beside a crackling fire, or an elegant multi-course feast on Yuta’s terrace amidst dramatic views of Alexander Canyon.

The Bar is Blue Sky’s watering hole in which to gather and trade stories about days filled with adventures. Sip bespoke High West Whiskey cocktails featuring herbs and garnishes harvested at their farm, sample craft Utah beers, participate in the complimentary weekly bitters tasting, or snack on casual, savory bar fare. Choose from their cozy fireside lounge or the airy terrace for showstopping mountain views.

Blue Sky has an award-winning chef who has created an inspired menu of refined mountain cuisine responsibly sourced, seasonal ingredients.

Chef Zamarra draws on a breadth of experience as Chef/Owner of Mas Farmhouse in New York City, and he previously worked under esteemed chefs David Bouley and Alain Passard. The menu draws inspiration from a deep reverence for the land and the many cultures that have passed through this lush mountain region.

Find out more about The Lodge at Blue Sky and find more delicious eats at Taste Utah.

Join your host Katy as she takes a bite out of Utah and showcases the state’s vast culinary landscape. Travel with us as we highlight Utah’s contributions to food through agricultural, conventional food communities, vacation destinations, and what each unique local dining culture offers. Utah dining is the destination!

