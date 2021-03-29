How to enjoy some of the world’s most magical ecosystems

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

SeaQuest has over 20,000 square feet of adventure where you are invited to touch, feed & interact with animals from five continents. They have tons going on at SeaQuest all the time including an Asian Otter Interaction, Snorkeling with Stingrays, Sloth Interaction, and more.

Enjoy some of the world’s most magical ecosystems at SeaQuest, where you can watch, touch & even feed hundreds of animals. Meet birds, reptiles, a multitude of mammals, and other wildlife along your journey. Adventurous guests can also snorkel in tropical waters with reef sharks, stingrays and tropical fish.

For America First members, they’re offering ongoing discounts for admissions including memberships, adult day passes, child day passes and more. They also offer discounts for the animal encounters that they mentioned above and other including the seaside spa where you can sit back and relax and let fishy kisses rejuvenate your skin.

Go to America First Credit Union and you can find all the information about discounts to SeaQuest.

SeaQuest and America First also know that teachers have been working extra hard this year to keep themselves and our students safe while also giving them a valuable education. America First is honoring teachers by giving a teacher and their class passes to SeaQuest and $250 from the America First Charitable Foundation.

If you know a teacher worthy of this, visit SeaQuest’s social media pages to nominate a teacher or a class. You can nominate at the beginning of every month of the school year, so you have a few more months left to nominate.

This story contains sponsored content.