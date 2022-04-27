(Good Things Utah) When raising a young child, oftentimes we become like their hero. Our words, actions, and surroundings have shaped how they view the world ever since they were born. They’ve adopted much of our personalities, and during early childhood, many parents can feel they have a strong relationship with their kids.

Though, as children reach puberty, their bodies are flooded with hormones, effectively building new synapses in their brains. This increase in hormones and brain function can be hard for teens to comprehend and deal with as they grow. For parents, the noticeable change in personality and mood can leave us feeling like we’re not doing our jobs as caregivers. For teens, having a parent probe or involve themselves can feel like an invasion of privacy while they learn to gain independence.

“One day they can just shut you out, and they’re a totally different kid,” says life coach Heather Frazier.

Learning to cope with that change can be difficult for both parents and teens alike. Approaching the issue effectively and adapting can be critical as teens still figure out what’s going on with their bodies during puberty. “…when their amygdala is developing at a really rapid pace, and they have so many emotions — they don’t know what to do with them.”

As a parent, the best thing to do is communicate with our teens and practice more acceptance. “To support our kids as they struggle is us knowing what to do with emotions, and validating that what they’re experiencing is completely normal.”

