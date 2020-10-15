Maddy Pace, the Official News4Utah Stylist jumped on set to show us how to do the perfect ponytail. Getting a ponytail just right is easier said than done. If you want to take your ponytail to the next level, follow these simple tips and tricks.

This may sound silly, but there is a right way to brush your hair when it comes to mastering how to make a ponytail hairstyle, so make sure you watch Maddy closely throughout the entire video! Whether you’re a student, a career woman, or an athlete, you probably have the desire to master your ponytail style. Well, one way of doing that is hiding that hairband.

If you don’t want your hair elastic to detract from your look, take a small piece of hair from your ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie to keep it hidden. You can even use a bobby pin to hold that strand in place on the underside of your pony, and no one will know it’s there.

To get in contact with Maddy Pace find her on Facebook or Instagram or call (435) 574-9776.

