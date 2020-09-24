It’s the perfect blend of cool and relaxed. It’s loose and lazy without being unkempt. Even better, the style is versatile and universally flattering. More and more girls are digging the messy, “I woke-up-like-this look,” and beach waves couldn’t look any better going into fall. Good Things Utah trusted stylist, Ashton Anderson from Mathew Landis Atelier used Nicea’s lovely locks to demonstrate how you can master the beach wave hairstyle for next season.

The truth is beach waves can be fairly easy to create, it all depends on how much time you want to spend on your look. The perfect beach waves don’t always require a curling iron or wand. In fact, a simple straightener can even do the trick. How you get that beachy summer breeze into your hair depends on the thickness, texture, and length of your hair. Of course there are some general rules of thumb to follow, but for the most part, this hairstyle is easy to do – even on your laziest of mornings.

In case you don’t know what beach waves look like or were wondering how to do them yourself, it’s okay we’ve got you covered. Learn how to do the beach wave hairstyle. If you’d rather leave your hair in the professional hands of a stylist, make sure you check out Mathew Landis Atelier first.

This story contains sponsored content.